© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynda Thyer Once More Wrongfully Arrested the Elite are suppressing cancer cures depopulation agenda 17 Dec 2019 (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 21, 2019
Lynda Thyer Once More Wrongfully Arrested the Elite are suppressing cancer cures depopulation agenda 16 Dec 2019 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/sQDntz7Z84s
Unsettling news from France today as Neelu Berry and :David-William; convene to discuss what actually happened, what it means, who arrested her really, why an innocent woman able to save lives with GcMAF was arrested, and why people need to step forward to help get her out of jail and help heal all cancer and autism patients.
For donations to help Lynda's friends return to UK, please send a small donation via https://www.paypal.me/ramolad and I will pass on the funds to them.
For more info on GcMAF:
www.gcmaf.se
www.heal.se
Also see the Natural Health Federation:
thenhf.com
thenhf.co.uk
Category
People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/sQDntz7Z84s
Unsettling news from France today as Neelu Berry and :David-William; convene to discuss what actually happened, what it means, who arrested her really, why an innocent woman able to save lives with GcMAF was arrested, and why people need to step forward to help get her out of jail and help heal all cancer and autism patients.
For donations to help Lynda's friends return to UK, please send a small donation via https://www.paypal.me/ramolad and I will pass on the funds to them.
For more info on GcMAF:
www.gcmaf.se
www.heal.se
Also see the Natural Health Federation:
thenhf.com
thenhf.co.uk
Category
People & Blogs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.