Trust in God, not politicians

People of God, at the end of the day, no matter who is in power, our hope cannot and should not be in earthly leaders who are here today and gone tomorrow.



The scriptures tell us it is better to take refuge in the Lord who doesn't change and is totally incapable of lying, than to put our trust in princes. (Ps 118:8; Mal 3:6; Jam 1:17; Num 23:19)



During this time of global transformation let's not lose perspective – let's not put all our trust in earthly leaders, even if they manage to fulfil their promises. But let's rather put ALL OUR HOPE in our Lord Jesus Christ who through Him all of God's promises have been fulfilled with a resounding YES and AMEN! (2 Cor 1:20)