Can No One Actually Tell That Lt. Col. Michael Aquino IS A BIOLOGICAL FEMALE ON TESTOSTERONE?!? 🦉

I told you that I AM THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN ALIVE😎 The clip I've archived is par for the course: set up an easily immolated straw man...and BURN, BABY, BURN https://brutalproof.net/2018/05/new-age-exposed-as-satanism-another-creation-of-the-zionist-synagogue-of-satan/ We have already proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Crowley was not only a confessed Satanist but that he was the father of the Hippie movement from which popular New Age teachings first became entrenched in Western civilization. (See our expose on Aleister Crowley) Almost gasping for air, Winfrey declared in response to Aquino’s assertion: “Well, the way you explain this is very the way a lot of people who are into metaphysics now and the New Age movement and New Age thinking, they say the very same thing. Are you saying that it’s the same?” Aquino, without skipping a beat, said “Yes” to Winfrey question, implying that New Agers and Satanist are on the same wave length in their rebellion against God and in their quest to achieve god-hood as they follow in Satan’s footsteps. He only clarified that most New Agers are not aware that they have joined a satanic rebellion against God and that Satanists know what’s going on. Aquino stated: “Yes, except that I would say we [Satanists] have a more precise grasp…We would say that we understand what’s actually happening a little better than many New Agers.” In February of 1988 on the Oprah Winfrey Show … Sobering stuff for the discerning Christian. Be vigilant and bold as a Lion, spread the truth to well-intended New Agers who are swallowing this stuff whole. It is absolute poison. Today’s New Age sympathizers are in the Church, Rick Warren, Leonard Sweet, Brian McLaren and too many others to list. They promote Contemplative Prayers, Mystical practices, Yoga and a host of Eastern Techniques that are Satanic when you look under the hood. Can you see how New Age is in The Church Today?! Oprah has further used many top Christian (so-called leaders) Rick Warren, TD Jakes, Rob Bell, Joel Osteen to further the New Spirituality in The Church. Here is just a sample size. Warn every man.

MindWar aquino paper.pdf (google.com)



MindWar aquino paper.pdf (google.com)

https://amos37.com/acwm/



https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/who-is-michael-aquino-whats-he-got-to-do-with-q/