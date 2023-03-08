Stop Light Rail. Save Our Southern Gold Coast. 4th March 2023.

Small but very dedicated crowd of protesters that gather on the 1st Saturday of every month to show our disdain for the unnecessary infrastructure project known as LR4, the light rail down the middle of the Gold Coast Hwy from Pacific Fair to the Airport.





We surrounded the intersection of 7th Ave and the Highway, and garnered much support from passing motorists.





We meet at the Pirate Park Palmy at 8am and make some noise, then we march up the highway to 7th Ave, and make some noise there. 1st Sat of each month. Won't you join us?





Bring two friends.





#SaveOurSouthernGoldCoast





Don't forget, Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round A Burleigh Norfolk Pine starting at Burleigh Surf Club on the 18th March, 2023. 8am start.





They want to knock down historic Norfolk Pines as part of the unnecessary infrastructure project known as the Light Rail. Not to mention plowing headlong into a Koala habitat, and land that is not is NOT theirs to plow into. Burleigh Hill. That belongs to the People and the Traditional Custodians of this Continent.





We're gonna Tie Yellow Ribbons 'Round ALL The Norfolk Pines from Burleigh to North Burleigh. Won't you join us?





#TieAYellowRibbonRoundABurleighNorfolkPine





THIS IS NOT A DONE DEAL!





No Federal Funding. Extend the Heavy Rail To The Airport and utilise the locally built, zero emission buses already in existence and serving the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway day and night. Why in the world are they not promoting that and spending the money instead on improving suburban bus routes?





We all know the answer to that, because it's not about taking cars off the road, if that was the case we'd see a decrease in cars on the road on the Northern Gold Coast where the trams are already in existence. It's the exact opposite, we are seeing an INCREASE of vehicles on the road with daily congestion along the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway.





No, it's about developer dollars and that's it. The bureaucratic The Gold Coast City Council and their Developer mates are all rubbing their hands together and lining each others pockets. And NONE of them live in the affected areas, and they hold no regard for their constituents they are supposed to represent.





This IS NOT A DONE DEAL!





Join us every 1st Saturday of the month at the Palm Beach Currumbin Pirate Park, and bring three friends. 😉





Save Our Southern Gold Coast





https://www.google.com/maps/place/Palm+Beach+Pirate+Playground/@-28.1288881,153.4742536,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b91022e84197d67:0x270ce7e101699abd!8m2!3d-28.1277106!4d153.4777557





https://sosgc.org.au/





https://www.facebook.com/sosgc.org.au





Music - Big Yellow Taxi by Joni MItchell.





Join Roobs Flyers





http://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers





Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.



