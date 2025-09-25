BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—End Taxpayer-funded Corporate Welfare!
September 25, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the $30 Billion of taxpayer-funded corporate welfare doled out to large multinational corporations like Honda, Volkswagen, Stellantis and Northvolt for major capital expansion projects that—if they were sound investments—would be able to find money without putting taxpayers deeper in debt. Many of these projects, like plants producing batteries for electric vehicles, represent ideological virtue-signalling more than serious models for sustainable energy and transportation. We also chat about Prime Minister Carney’s serious misuse of the word ‘voluntary’ in regard to the Liberals firearms ‘buyback’ boondoggle.


Learn more about these issues and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

