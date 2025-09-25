CHP Talks: Kris Sims—End Taxpayer-funded Corporate Welfare!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 25, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the $30 Billion of taxpayer-funded corporate welfare doled out to large multinational corporations like Honda, Volkswagen, Stellantis and Northvolt for major capital expansion projects that—if they were sound investments—would be able to find money without putting taxpayers deeper in debt. Many of these projects, like plants producing batteries for electric vehicles, represent ideological virtue-signalling more than serious models for sustainable energy and transportation. We also chat about Prime Minister Carney’s serious misuse of the word ‘voluntary’ in regard to the Liberals firearms ‘buyback’ boondoggle.
