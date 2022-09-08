Urgent wake-up call: Did thousands of birds die from 4G/5G radiation? | 07-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23536

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Bird conservationists experienced an apocalyptic scenario in the summer of
2022: thousands of birds lay dead on beaches, especially in the Netherlands and
France. Media reports put the blame solely on bird flu. However, this
documentary investigates a completely different suspicion and ends with an
urgent appeal!
👉 https://kla.tv/23536
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