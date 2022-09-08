Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Urgent wake-up call: Did thousands of birds die from 4G/5G radiation? | 07-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23536
72 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago |

Bird conservationists experienced an apocalyptic scenario in the summer of 2022: thousands of birds lay dead on beaches, especially in the Netherlands and France. Media reports put the blame solely on bird flu. However, this documentary investigates a completely different suspicion and ends with an urgent appeal! 

👉 https://kla.tv/23536


👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!

www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website

Keywords
radiation5g4gbird fluurgent appeal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket