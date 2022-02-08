© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
Follow
5
Share
Report
639 views • February 08, 2022
Remember in January of 2020 when Indian scientists came forward saying there were unique HIV-like insertions in the Covid-19 virus genome? And how Australia, in December of 2020, scrapped the testing of their own Covid-19 vaccines after test subjects were getting false positives on HIV tests? Things have been quiet on the AIDS front for awhile, but lately we've seen it popping up in the news quite a bit more.
First, an article from The Exposé shows through the same data analysis that allowed Pfizer to claim 95% efficacy of their Covid vaccine that in the real world vaccinations seem to be causing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (called VAIDS for Vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). At the same time, we're hearing reports out of Europe that there's a new 'highly virulent' form of HIV circulating at the moment. Good thing Moderna have just announced they've started testing their new mRNA vaccines against HIV!
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health for our lively discussion on how HIV/AIDS seems to be back in the news cycle and why that is.
Show links:
Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/
Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS): 'We should anticipate seeing this immune erosion more widely'
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/
Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00317-x
Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-hiv-vaccine-mrna-technology-begun.html
Unexpected side effect? Australia scraps Covid-19 vaccine development after trials lead to false positives for HIV
https://www.rt.com/news/509312-australia-coronavirus-vaccine-hiv-test/
Mercola: Race Is On for an Omicron Jab
https://oh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/omicron-vaccine-race-Mercola.pdf
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
First, an article from The Exposé shows through the same data analysis that allowed Pfizer to claim 95% efficacy of their Covid vaccine that in the real world vaccinations seem to be causing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (called VAIDS for Vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). At the same time, we're hearing reports out of Europe that there's a new 'highly virulent' form of HIV circulating at the moment. Good thing Moderna have just announced they've started testing their new mRNA vaccines against HIV!
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health for our lively discussion on how HIV/AIDS seems to be back in the news cycle and why that is.
Show links:
Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/
Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS): 'We should anticipate seeing this immune erosion more widely'
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/
Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00317-x
Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-hiv-vaccine-mrna-technology-begun.html
Unexpected side effect? Australia scraps Covid-19 vaccine development after trials lead to false positives for HIV
https://www.rt.com/news/509312-australia-coronavirus-vaccine-hiv-test/
Mercola: Race Is On for an Omicron Jab
https://oh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/omicron-vaccine-race-Mercola.pdf
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.