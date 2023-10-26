Israel Defending Herself from Hamas Which Are No Different Than Nazis!

I lived in Israel for a short time... but I know they are some of the kindest people... and have no desire to harm anyone especially children.

When the Nazi Hamas came into Israel to specifically torture, rape, behead and kill even innocent children, young people... non-soldiers!... SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WERE JEWISH... IS NO DIFFERENT THAN THE NAZIS IN NAZI GERMANY WHO KILLED ALL THE PEOPLE NO MATTER THE AGE SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WERE JEWISH! AMERICA AND ENGLAND DEFEATED GERMANY JUST AS WE NEED TO DO AGAIN WITH THE HAMAS NAZIS IN GAZA!

As Jewish Israeli soldier so clearly reiterated 'Never Again'!

Every nation needs to be concerned with these Islamic religious extremists who teaches from the Quran to kill the infidels (non-Islamic) people wherever you find them. Their Quran also teaches to take over the whole world for Ala. And that means the whole world should be concerned. Therefore, every nation needs to be SUPPORTING Israel. They are the front door... and they can stop them before they come to your nation killing and beheading people simply because they are not Islamic!







