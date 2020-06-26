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Face Mask Test Reveals How Masks Cause Toxic CO2 Levels and a Condition Called Acidosis
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179 views • June 26, 2020
A quick video demonstrates how harmful masks are for your health, causing a condition of acidosis from inhaling too much of your expired CO2. Particularly bad if you are an active worker or have respiratory issues already. Plus, they have never proven to work, not to mention they are excellent breeding grounds for bacteria, among other adverse effects. Really what they do is serve as a symbol of your compliance with the COVID fraud conducted by the UN-based WHO and compliant States looking to dominate and control their citizens.
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