Breitbart News' AWR Hawkins warns voters that their "God-given right" to bear arms is on the line in the midterm elections after President Biden has vowed multiple times that if Democrats remain in power in Congress, they will pass more gun control. Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.

Source - https://rumble.com/v1rl2e4-awr-hawkins-midterm-election-message-your-god-given-2a-right-is-on-the-line.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5



