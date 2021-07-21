Censorship Destroys the Basis of the Internet, 3638

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Glenn Greenwald appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show last night on Fox and bashed the White House admitting that it is forcing the social media giants to ban people of whom they do not approve.

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And that is why – we think – both Facebook and YouTube threw us off of their platforms simultaneously a couple of weeks ago for publishing a World Health Organization recommendation that those under 18 need not wear masks.

YouTube, to its credit, banned us for only one week, as per their regular procedure. Although we have never been banned before from Facebook, apparently at he orders of the White House they not only took me off all of the Facebook pages to which I had access, but apparently did so permanently – and with no detailed explanation whatsoever!

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This is a very dangerous precedent and everyone concerned about Internet freedom have to band together to put down this attack on free speech.