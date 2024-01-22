When Satan Is Bound For 1000 Years - impromptu question from Shirley - The Natsarim Search Team

This youtube video is an impromtu phone conversation between Lew White and the caller Shirley, a fellow servant studying Scripture to show herself approved by both Yahusha and her fellow Natsarim. (Please forgive the spelling error in the video; YAHUSHA is the transliteration of the 5 letters in Hebrew). Concerning the video Two Resurrections, I called her back to clarify some parts of the video concerning the 1000 year reign of Yahusha, and when SATAN is bound, then released for a short time.
