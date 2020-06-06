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Govern Yourself (No New Normal)
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45 views • June 06, 2020
This is a short rant video where I talk about how it's important not to get sucked into the "new normal" that the powers that shouldn't be want to bring us into. It's time to be sovereign and tell the state to go to hell
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Subscribe to my content on these other platforms:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://www.gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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