How to Convert PNG Files to SVG File Format for FREE!
DaveKettner
Published 20 hours ago |

Converting PNG files to SVG file format can be a royal pain in the butt! In this video, I show you how you can use some free software tools so you can easily convert these files yourself without having to pay a designer or outsourcer to do it for you. Though, there are a few things to note before selling these files to customers. Be sure to follow my training to be sure you are selling your design files correctly to your customers.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Adobe Express: https://express.adobe.com

- Adobe Illustrator: https://www.adobe.com/products/illustrator.html


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


ENJOY!


Dave

