Aug 14, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Israel hears a wave of condemnation, as the UN Security council dismisses its excuses, over why more than a hundred civilians were killed in an attack on a school in Gaza. As Ukrainian forces are said to have lost up to two thousand soldiers in an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, Moscow lashes out at Western support for Kiev’s intentional targeting of civilians. Ukraine claims Moscow’s hands are behind Mali and Niger severing their diplomatic ties with Kiev, despite abundant evidence of Ukraine’s support for terrorists in the West African region.