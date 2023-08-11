Sean Hross _Interview_ 23.07.2023 Weltgeschehen und seine Vergangenheit mirrored von rotexbmwdrift

Der Mann wurde 'geselbstmordet"
Historiker Dr. Sean Hross aus Bern glaubt zu wissen, was mit Wolfgang U. tatsächlich passierte:
https://www.krone.at/223431
Aus Hass auf einen Toten (Achtung es handelt sich hier nicht um Wolgang Umvogel sondern um Hans Rudolf Kühni einen Polizisten die Artikel sind zwei verschiedene Paar Schuhe):
https://web.archive.org/web/20110608220657/https://www.blick.ch/news/schweiz/bern/aus-hass-auf-einen-toten-173988/
DR HORTON ERLAUBT DIE VERWENDUNG VOR GERICHT!
DR. HORTONS SCHOCKIERENDER BRIEF AN IHRE NACHBARN
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/nachbarn-switzerland.pdf
DR. HORTONS APPELL AN DAS PARLAMENT
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/dr.horton_parlament.schweiz_und_bundestag_redacted.pdf
DR. HORTONS FALLAUSSAGE SIEGFRIED TOMYS
https://jointinvestigation.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/jit-affidavit-case-tomys.pdf
EUROPAPARLAMENT AUSSCHUSS STRAHLENWAFFEN/ENERGIEWAFFEN/DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS DEW
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2004_2009/documents/cm/544/544077/544077de.pdf
Original Video von rotexbmwdrift
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qha_U-suWlg
