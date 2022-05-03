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CIA Officer Paul Turner BUSTED coming for SEX WITH UNDERAGED GIRL // Predator DC
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306 views • May 03, 2022
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VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
Paul Turner, age 46, presents himself as working for a Crystal City company called MSI. Predator DC found that Turner’s cell phone number traced back (https://www.dropbox.com/s/tyq2c4ou709ixtj/Paul%20Turner%20Reverse%20Phone.jpg?dl=0) to a bogus company and subjected him to further scrutiny after he revealed in text messages with the decoy, posing as an underaged teen, that he holds a security clearance. Further reporting uncovered that Turner is in fact a CIA operations officer and that his company is an agency cut-out. Turner’s resume (https://www.dropbox.com/s/fikc30rj25awhca/Image%209-14-21%20at%203.34%20PM.jpg?dl=0) boasts that he was a George Soros Scholar at Central European University. Turner engaged in a series of grooming messages with the decoy before arriving at Predator DC’s sting house with alcohol and condoms.
PredatorDC is making the findings of its investigation available to law enforcement and to the predators’ government employers upon request.
Read more about Paul Turner in the press release here: https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/predator-dc-hidden-camera-sting-operation?s=r
VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
Paul Turner, age 46, presents himself as working for a Crystal City company called MSI. Predator DC found that Turner’s cell phone number traced back (https://www.dropbox.com/s/tyq2c4ou709ixtj/Paul%20Turner%20Reverse%20Phone.jpg?dl=0) to a bogus company and subjected him to further scrutiny after he revealed in text messages with the decoy, posing as an underaged teen, that he holds a security clearance. Further reporting uncovered that Turner is in fact a CIA operations officer and that his company is an agency cut-out. Turner’s resume (https://www.dropbox.com/s/fikc30rj25awhca/Image%209-14-21%20at%203.34%20PM.jpg?dl=0) boasts that he was a George Soros Scholar at Central European University. Turner engaged in a series of grooming messages with the decoy before arriving at Predator DC’s sting house with alcohol and condoms.
PredatorDC is making the findings of its investigation available to law enforcement and to the predators’ government employers upon request.
Read more about Paul Turner in the press release here: https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/predator-dc-hidden-camera-sting-operation?s=r
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