Yeshua is Jesus Hebrew name. Yeshua is God in flesh. A small child drowns and meet's Yeshua. What God actually says in Psalm 118. I had a dream in my early walk, when I found out his name was Yeshua, I had a dream in which 1ft tall green skinned lady was slowing waddling toward me, I was just looking and the Holy Spirit, said "Say Yeshua, say Yeshua !", once I did the demonic entity walked away quick and vanished. Acts 4:12 - Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.