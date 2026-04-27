We Built Our Dream House While Smuggling Supplies from Rome & Standing Up to Khrushchev

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n the 1960s, behind the Iron Curtain, Professor Mietek and Helena designed and built a beautiful home with Poland’s top architect — while secretly bringing building materials and lab equipment from FAO meetings in Rome. From boldly correcting Khrushchev on corn policy to visiting Pope John XXIII right after Kennedy’s assassination, this chapter reveals their rising scientific fame and everyday struggles under communism.A rare, intimate look at success and defiance in communist Poland. #BuildingHouseCommunism #KhrushchevPoland #FAORome #HermitageArt #PolishScientist #IronCurtainLife #TrueMemoir #1960sPoland #PopeJohnXXIII