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Corona Virus Vaccine with Dr Thomas Cowan MD
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203 views • March 23, 2020
When you inject Aluminum in your body through vaccines - you become receptors for absorbing increased electromagnetic fields which is a perfect storm for the kind of deterioration of our species which is what we are now experiencing. Wake up, my friends.
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