NWO: False narrative of a 'pandemic' of the unvaccinated

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Oh my God



Those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 bioweapon have been lied to. But the unvaccinated, like yours, truly made the right decision to get vaccinated.