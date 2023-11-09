Truth and Righteousness

Mass Shooting in a small island: St Vincent.

Who are the police there for? Do you have the sense that the police are working for the people and country as a whole or just for government officials and themselves to be safe and only show up to collect dead bodies, control traffic and police or control the people when they are standing up for their freedoms and rights that is being taken away? If the police actually do the work to deter or prevent crimes, what do you think will happen? Does it feel like us and them? When guns amnesty takes place to remove guns off the street, does it stop crime or do people just go and replace guns from the source or suppliers they got them from initially?





Do you feel as though you are responsible for helping to solve the crime and not the police by rewards being offered or various numbers being put out for the public to call with information relating to crimes? When do you really see police presence; do you feel it is to deter crime? When you see police of high ranking, do you feel proud, or do you think they should be feeling proud or ashamed? Why do you feel proud? Is it because they got an education and stayed in the job for a long time? Or is it because you know the work and risk involved with the job and seen the efforts of the police to make everyone feel like VIP's in your society or location?





Are the police (and other service like army etc) really there to help with the transition and implementation of Satan's new world order?





The god of this world is corrupt, and he seeks world leaders and governments he can corrupt, and this can be filtered down to most government workers. Many gain employment or careers that basically is safe/secure career that provides a salary. Those who seek to govern and work as God would have them to please him will find themselves understanding the truth of the word of God, where it says, your enemy will be those of your own household.





Sadly, it goes from bad to worse as the devil takes over the world and seeks to corrupt all flesh. The righteous are removed through tribulation for their faith leaving mainly the wicked and few faithful saints that is protected from Satan's wrath and God's wrath to see Christ return as God begins to pour out his wrath without mixture on the wicked who will desire their own deaths to get away from God.

Time is up and we are to find peace and safety through the valley of the shadows of death in Christ Jesus; the only begotten Son of God to have our sins washed away.

Much Love in Christ

Sis Judy Daniel