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Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani Killed in an US Airstrike!! World War Three has started!?
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64 views • January 03, 2020
BAGHDAD — Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Major general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and his Deputy General, have been killed in a United States airstrike at the Baghdad International airport, the Pentagon confirms. An engineer was also among those killed. Some fear that World War Three has started!!
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