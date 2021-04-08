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Naomi Wolf, Democrat with an important non-partisan message
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482 views • April 08, 2021
Naomi Wolf, Democrat with an important non-partisan message:‼️
Naomi R. Wolf is an American liberal feminist author, journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.
ETA: FORBES published an article 4/6/21 saying there will not be a Federal Sponsored V.psprt. This occurs carefully worded. Be aware and watching for industry & corporations take on implementation of any/various kinds.
Naomi R. Wolf is an American liberal feminist author, journalist. Following her first book The Beauty Myth, she became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement.
ETA: FORBES published an article 4/6/21 saying there will not be a Federal Sponsored V.psprt. This occurs carefully worded. Be aware and watching for industry & corporations take on implementation of any/various kinds.
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