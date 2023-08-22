Professor Dolores Cahill PhD

Scientist – Immunologist/Molecular Biologist

Dolores is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer).

Since 2020 she has been working to defend our inalienable rights and freedoms, including as co-founder of

World Freedom Alliance

World Travel Alliance

and Initiatives





Freedom Travel Alliance

Custodean.com

and she is also supporting





World Council for Health

Doctors for COVID Ethics DfCE

With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalised medicine





Brief Overview

Selected experience as Expert in EU over past 15 years: EU Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN) Innovation Launchpad; EU Innovation Radar Expert, EU Horizon 2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health).

Holds several granted and licensed international patents (EU, USA, Japan, Australia) (1995-present) and peer reviewed publications, and reports,

Professor, University College Dublin (2005-September 2021)

Group Leader, Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin, Germany (1995-2003)

Supervisor of completed PhD & Masters’ degree students in Germany and Ireland.

Co-founded Protagen AG in Dortmund (https://protagen.com/) (1996-2019) as a spin-out of the Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin to commercialise her diagnostic, companion diagnostic and personalised medicine applications of her discoveries. Protagen has screened and profiled the autoantibody repertoire of over 20,000 patients (https://protagen.com/data-and-insight/scientific-publications/)

Protagen Protein Services (https://protagenproteinservices.com/) a spin-off company of Protagen since 2013 – expertise in protein, antibody, proteomics and peptide contract services to the pharmaceutical industry and health care sectors.

Policy and Strategy:

Developing Research Infrastructure Sustainability & Integrated Healthcare Systems:

Over 15 years supporting initiatives to integrate research, biobanking, electronic health records in the health care sector, including integration of Biobanking & Biomarker Network (http://education.crdi.ie/page/g/s/91) and a long-term supporter of Biobanking Ireland, led by Prof. Eoin Gaffney (http://www.biobankireland.com/) and Clinical Research Development Ireland (https://www.crdi.ie/research/innovation/innovation-biographies/).

Scientific Review Board Member of the German Cancer Aid (Deutsche Krebshilfe) (2016-2020) evaluating research funding grant applications for Cancer research, including Clinical Trials in Germany. (https://www.krebshilfe.de/informieren/ueber-uns/deutsche-krebshilfe/about-us-deutsche-krebshilfegerman-cancer-aid/)

Member of the German International Science Advisory Review Board of the German Translational Medicine in Cancer (2010 – 2017) Strategic Programme funded by the German Department Health and the BMBF/DLF in Germany (http://www.dkfz.de/en/presse/pressemitteilungen/2011/dkfz-pm-11-24-German-Consortium-for-Translational-Cancer-Research-Gets-Started.php).

Member, Irish Government’s Advisory Science Council (ASC) Member (sciencecouncil.ie) (2005-2013) for Science, Technology & Innovation.

Dolores was an ASC Task Force member on ASC Policy Reports on ‘Promoting Enterprise-Higher Education Relationships’ (2009) & ‘Sustainability of Research Centres’ (2012).

Dolores chaired the ASC Task Force for Government Policy ‘Towards a Framework for Researcher Careers’ (2008).

Seconded National Expert (SNE) (2013-2014) to the European Commission Research and Innovation Directorate, in a Strategy and Policy Development role for International R&D&I Cooperation.

Award from the Federation of European Biochemical Societies Award in Norway Research and its significance.

Awarded BMBF BioFuture Prize by German Minister of Science.

Recent Article on the recognition and prevention of medical errors and adverse events: Medical Errors & Adverse Events: leading cause of death and disease burden. Dolores J. Cahill. (Health Europa Nov 2018: 7:42-43) (http://edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&edid=73e202a8-1e25-4d2e-afc3-1cd95c26e5ae)



