Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Sebastien & Liz Richard - Church Narcissism

Is Narcissism Hiding in Your Church?
Spiritually Led… or Spiritually Manipulated?
Join certified coaches and narcissism experts Sebastien and Liz Richard as we discuss how to navigate church narcissism.
To purchase their books or follow their ministry: https://linktr.ee/thrivingonpurposeministries?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=ead06562-40ff-4066-926f-a21a0511f42a