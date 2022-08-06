Majestic 12 Hub, [8/6/2022 8:22 AM]

#Health #Cancer





Elena Maganto, PhD





Top Toxic Toilet Paper | Toxins In Toilet Paper | What to Buy and Avoid





What are you wiping your bottom with? When it comes to toilet paper brands, most people focus on quality & comfort. If you are into green & non-toxic living, you’d likely select a recycled brand to be more sustainable. But did you know that your toilet paper could be treated with harsh chemicals regardless if it’s “sustainable” or not? Thousands of chemicals are used to process commercial paper products like baby wipes & toilet paper. Learn the top toxic toilet paper, the 3 key areas where toilet paper can cause you harm and what to buy and avoid.





SOURCE (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9NtyZKdnZJE) (See Description)





PCF = “processed chlorine free”

ECF = “elemental chlorine free”

BPA = bisphenol A

The adverse health effects of bisphenol A and related toxicity mechanisms (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31299621/)

PEG = Propylene glycol

A toxicological review of the propylene glycols (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236664777_A_toxicological_review_of_the_propylene_glycols)