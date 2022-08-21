Bishop Barron claims God fired Elijah the Prophet? Dr. Taylor Marshall responds (ecumenism)

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live 15 hours ago Support Dr. Taylor Marshall on Patreon and get signed books:
https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJeqdENzHXA