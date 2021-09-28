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Why Shofar is intertwined with the Rapture - Sept 23 - 2021
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1 view • September 28, 2021
A Shofar is a Jewish Trumpet. It is used during sacrifices mostly before Jesus Christ was on Earth. Still today the Shofar is played during all 7 Feast throughout the year. The main Feast is the Feast of Trumpet because it is the celebration of the new year and also Israel believes that Jesus will come and get His people back home.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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