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This Is Why The Mortality Rate Is So High With Covid-1984
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141 views • December 31, 2021
This is how they 'fudge' the figures and make this plandemic appear to be so deadly.
Hospitals, doctors and pharmacists also gain financially when treating and reporting coof cases and administering vaccinations to the un-informed.
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Video sourced from: Zay Truth 333
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnthWEhLLGREIDc6-s46fPw
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NOTE: There is no connection between Zay Truth 333 and this channel.
Hospitals, doctors and pharmacists also gain financially when treating and reporting coof cases and administering vaccinations to the un-informed.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sourced from: Zay Truth 333
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnthWEhLLGREIDc6-s46fPw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Zay Truth 333 and this channel.
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