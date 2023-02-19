Create New Account
And We Know 2.17.2023 The OLD GUARD system is crumbling, DESPERATELY want POWER back! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago
LT of And We Know


Feb 17, 2023


Jack Hibbs Now Arriving (Wednesday Service) talking about UFO DEMONS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qv0JI6cpHiI


This may seem an odd concept, but money has little to do with power. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24389


ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT: Crews On the Scene in Van Buren Township After Train Derails https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24392


People are waiting outside in lines just to get into the chapel now. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24400


If you are feeling hopeless and your morale is down, this based patriot puts it all together in the 40k foot view and she absolutely nails it.

https://t.me/WokeSocieties/13709


George Soros says that Trump has “turned into a pitiful figure” and then goes on to compliment DeSantis and says he will be the Republican Nominee. https://t.me/cbknews/21426


🚨#BREAKING: New video shows the water in East Palestine Ohio is badly contaminated https://t.me/cbknews/21412


"Idaho lawmakers introduce legislation to criminalize those who administer COVID vaccines" https://t.me/Absolute1776/22078


Why Satellites Are A Joke 👏 https://t.me/flatearththeist/1413


‘Categorically against sending armaments.' Bulgarian President Rumen Radev reaffirmed his stance against sending weapons to Ukraine while speaking to journalists in the village of Plovdiv. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/32851


Modern day hero, Dr. Kirk Moore has been criminally charged for destroying quacckines and giving saline shots in their place. (1 minute, 12 seconds) https://t.me/RatchetTruth/59031


youtubecurrent eventsnewschristianpowertrainprayderailmentcrumblingchemical spilldo not fearltand we knowexposing evilold guard

