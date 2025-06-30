BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drone Wars: Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” hexacopter over Russian positions & destroyed it mid-air with a precision drop
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 18 hours ago

Drone Wars...

A Sever-V Brigade operator spotted a Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” hexacopter over Russian positions and destroyed it mid-air with a precision drop.

Vid: @Sever_Z

Adding:

🔥Major fires reported in Odessa after last night's strikes

Adding, Lavrov: 

Russia hopes Western countries will refrain from staging color revolutions in Serbia, Sergey Lavrov stated.

Adding:

Iran has received messages through intermediaries assuring that the United States is not seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic, nor is it planning any actions against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This was stated by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

According to Takht-Ravanchi, Washington has also communicated its interest in resuming negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

“They’ve told us they want talks,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “No date has been set yet — nothing has been agreed on regarding timing or format.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy