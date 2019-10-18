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Put Aluminum Foil In Washing Machine And You'll Be Amazed With The Result
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
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723 views • October 18, 2019
Put Aluminum Foil In Washing Machine And You'll Be Amazed With The Result.
There are many uses of aluminum foil. You can use it for many purpose. Here are some excellent uses of aluminum foil:
- You can use aluminum foil to sharpen scissors. Cut some folded aluminum foil with scissors to sharpen the blades.
- Put clothes on aluminum foil and iron it, it will help you to iron fast.
- Put aluminum foil under your furniture, you can easily move them.
- To get strong WIFI signal, place folded aluminum behind your router. It will boost your WIFI network.
- You can also soften brown sugar using aluminum foil. Put brown sugar in aluminum foil, wrap them and heat them in oven.
- You can also fix loosen batteries of your remote, flashlight using aluminum.
- Clean grill using aluminum foil.
- Put aluminum foil in your washing machine to remove static electricity from your clothes.
- You can also clean your electric iron using aluminum foil.
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