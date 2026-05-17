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Lockdown coming for Nuking Iran, Data Center Genocide of Goyim?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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132 views • Yesterday

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116590083485900618 

Used NSA Monitored Google Gemini ro put a Motion in to challenge a Lifetime Restraining Order that Court Clerks told me that waa permanent & could not be challenged & no hearing could be had. 

20 ninutes after using Google Gemini, I was in front of Judge Michael Mulcahy Palmer Massachusetts Court as Elizabeth Jean Kook & my Father Dennis E. Erickson filed about 5 cases against me Steven G. Erickson falsifying that I was served. 





So they could say whatever they wanyedy, nanufacture evidence & make false statements. 






So I had no Right to be heard & their is fraud upon the court. 







leave Voicemail or send text your opinion as this is recipe to take children, your hone, job, strip you of rights, & end Christianity. 

1 706 740 9324 









#WBNemesis 










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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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