Lockdown coming for Nuking Iran, Data Center Genocide of Goyim?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116590083485900618

Used NSA Monitored Google Gemini ro put a Motion in to challenge a Lifetime Restraining Order that Court Clerks told me that waa permanent & could not be challenged & no hearing could be had.

20 ninutes after using Google Gemini, I was in front of Judge Michael Mulcahy Palmer Massachusetts Court as Elizabeth Jean Kook & my Father Dennis E. Erickson filed about 5 cases against me Steven G. Erickson falsifying that I was served.











So they could say whatever they wanyedy, nanufacture evidence & make false statements.













So I had no Right to be heard & their is fraud upon the court.















leave Voicemail or send text your opinion as this is recipe to take children, your hone, job, strip you of rights, & end Christianity.

1 706 740 9324



















#WBNemesis























