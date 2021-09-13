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"Vaccine Choice Cayman" - Dr SteveTomlinson,MD & Dr Gideon Barnett,MD
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161 views • September 13, 2021
💥PLEASE "SUBSCRIBE" HERE...REAL TALK!
"AUDIO CLIPS" from the meeting held on Zoom, social media and several radio stations who tapped in locally and globally on Sat Sept 13th 2021..."Dr T" as he is affectionately called is well know, loved and highly respected from youngest to the oldest...he can be found attending patients of all walks at his Savannah Medical Clinic here in Grand Cayman. I worked and served at the George Town Hospital of many years and assisted Dr Tomlinson in several GI and other cases.
He has been and is still being used by God to save many lives...a true medical doctor who love and cares about people first and foremost.
PLEASE SHARE..SHARE..SHARE & SUBSCRIBE
Excuse the few disruptions...this is very educational and thought provoking.
"AUDIO CLIPS" from the meeting held on Zoom, social media and several radio stations who tapped in locally and globally on Sat Sept 13th 2021..."Dr T" as he is affectionately called is well know, loved and highly respected from youngest to the oldest...he can be found attending patients of all walks at his Savannah Medical Clinic here in Grand Cayman. I worked and served at the George Town Hospital of many years and assisted Dr Tomlinson in several GI and other cases.
He has been and is still being used by God to save many lives...a true medical doctor who love and cares about people first and foremost.
PLEASE SHARE..SHARE..SHARE & SUBSCRIBE
Excuse the few disruptions...this is very educational and thought provoking.
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