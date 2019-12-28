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Metals and Food Move Up Higher Together 2020-2021
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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54 views • December 28, 2019
Bob Kudla of http://www.tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss the current state of global agriculture, economy and how yields across every country are declining and what to expect as we move into 2023 with a brief interlude to the biggest crash since the Roman Empire in 2021.

(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC# 264 Silver and Food Move Up Higher Together (2020-2021 View)
http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-264-...

•Higher food prices in 2020
•Global awareness of the grand solar minimum harvest season 2021
•Look for spiking energy and food costs across India
•Gold, Silver and Food prices will move up together
•2020 will look a lot like 2008 and 2001
•Farmers starting to use more potash to boost slow plant yields
•Grocery store chains can’t pass along the price rises fast enough to the consumer compared to the vendors raising prices.
•Bitcoin Halving March 2020
•Passes closed Southern California deep snow
•Earthquakes along Cascadia range
•Owens Valley fault line earthquake
•Most important things to keep plugged in: Refrigerator, Freezer and Communications Systems

🔵 New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com

🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

#globaltrade #cryptocurrency #faultzones #baja #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
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Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...

PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
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Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org

NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingchangesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimaladapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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