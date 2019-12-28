Metals and Food Move Up Higher Together 2020-2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC# 264 Silver and Food Move Up Higher Together (2020-2021 View)
http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-264-...
•Higher food prices in 2020
•Global awareness of the grand solar minimum harvest season 2021
•Look for spiking energy and food costs across India
•Gold, Silver and Food prices will move up together
•2020 will look a lot like 2008 and 2001
•Farmers starting to use more potash to boost slow plant yields
•Grocery store chains can’t pass along the price rises fast enough to the consumer compared to the vendors raising prices.
•Bitcoin Halving March 2020
•Passes closed Southern California deep snow
•Earthquakes along Cascadia range
•Owens Valley fault line earthquake
•Most important things to keep plugged in: Refrigerator, Freezer and Communications Systems
🔵 New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#globaltrade #cryptocurrency #faultzones #baja #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
_____________________________________
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
_________________________________________
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...