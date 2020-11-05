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Paul Bashers
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8 views • November 05, 2020
There are some Christians attacking the Apostle Paul.
This video is to help you defend the apostle Paul.
Look at what Jesus said:
Act 9:15 But the Lord said unto him, Go thy way: for he is a chosen vessel unto me, to bear my name before the Gentiles, and kings, and the children of Israel:
We Christians are going to be judged by the gospel that Paul preached. Why?
Because it is the Gospel of Jesus Christ, given to Paul, so that he could give it to you.
This video is to help you defend the apostle Paul.
Look at what Jesus said:
Act 9:15 But the Lord said unto him, Go thy way: for he is a chosen vessel unto me, to bear my name before the Gentiles, and kings, and the children of Israel:
We Christians are going to be judged by the gospel that Paul preached. Why?
Because it is the Gospel of Jesus Christ, given to Paul, so that he could give it to you.
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