ON CAM: Elite US Special Forces Unit and HIMARS MLRS Were Wiped Out By ISKANDER-M Ballistic Missile

A few hours ago, the Russian military published very interesting footage that clearly shows the destruction of another American multiple-launch rocket system HIMARS. This missile system was destroyed in the Kharkiv direction of the front, 30 km southwest of the village of 'Liptsy'. As it turned out, the Russian military had been hunting for this missile system for quite a long time........................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
