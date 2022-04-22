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65 Arsenal Storage Base - It was built in 1918 in Balakleya, USSR to supply the Red Army. Our army was Supplied with Ammunition from here during the Second World War. 042222.
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160 views • April 22, 2022
65 Arsenal - a storage base for artillery and rocket ammunition of the Central Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Amazing history of the arsenal. It was built in 1918 in Balakleya to supply the Red Army. Our army was supplied with ammunition from here during the Second World War. After the collapse of the USSR, the arsenal was handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And it became the largest BC warehouse in the country.
Since 2014, the arsenal has been supplying cannon and rocket artillery shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass. These shells killed people who live in the DPR and LPR.
Now the Russian Army has taken the arsenal
Amazing history of the arsenal. It was built in 1918 in Balakleya to supply the Red Army. Our army was supplied with ammunition from here during the Second World War. After the collapse of the USSR, the arsenal was handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And it became the largest BC warehouse in the country.
Since 2014, the arsenal has been supplying cannon and rocket artillery shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass. These shells killed people who live in the DPR and LPR.
Now the Russian Army has taken the arsenal
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