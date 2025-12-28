Skip navigation Search Create Avatar image Religion is The Greatest Form of Mind Control Ever Invented | David Icke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dec 28, 2025
Link to Full Episode on Liam Tuffs Channel: • David Icke: What He Thinks Is Really Happe...
Pre-order David's New Book - The Roadmap: https://shop.ickonic.com/product/the-...
Tickets for Live Events: https://openvisioneventslimited.tellt...
Sign up to the Ickonic Media Platform: https://www.ickonic.com
Latest News From David Icke: www.davidicke.com
Social Media
/ davidicke