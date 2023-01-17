Get Biblical Understanding #161 - Steadfastness

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
PHILIPPIANS 2:16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.
PHILIPPIANS 4:1 Therefore, my brethren dearly beloved and longed for, my joy and crown, so stand fast in the Lord, my dearly beloved.
PHILIPPIANS 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
1 THESSALONIANS 3:8 For now we live, if ye stand fast in the Lord.
2 THESSALONIANS 2:15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.
2 THESSALONIANS 5:21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.
2 TIMOTHY 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
2 TIMOTHY 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
