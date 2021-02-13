Cuomo family, scumbags' CNN's Chris slammed for covering for Andrew ignoring nursing home deaths

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CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been mocked online for failing on Friday to mention the scandal surrounding his older brother Andrew, the governor of New York.



One social media user said she was 'disappointed', while another joked that there was 'big news coming out of New York state' that Chris Cuomo ignored.



'How convenient,' said another.



Andrew Cuomo, 63, has been rocked by the confession on Thursday of his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, that they deliberately hid data on nursing home COVID deaths, in the midst of a Justice Department investigation into their handling of the pandemic.



He is yet to comment on the scandal, which is seeing mounting calls for him to resign.



On Friday night CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett covered the story, with Tapper tweeting that it 'keeps getting worse', but Chris Cuomo, 50, instead dedicated his entire show to Donald Trump's impeachment trial.



'Some big news coming out of New York state,' joked one.



'Something about the governor and killing senior citizens. You might want to look into that, Mr Reporter.'



Another added: 'Speaking of trusting data and governors...'



One person dismissed the Cuomo family as 'scumbags'.



Another said they were 'disappointed', adding: 'Is your brother off limits?'



'I noticed no mention of the news about your brother on the show tonight! How convenient!' noted another.



CNN is yet to respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.



In May the brothers were criticized for making light of the pandemic, after Andrew Cuomo appeared on Chris Cuomo's show.



The governor recounted how he was tested for coronavirus on live TV during his daily press briefing on Sunday, leading his brother to joke he had a big nose and required a baseball bat-sized nasal swab for a test.



The View host Meghan McCain led the criticism on Twitter saying: 'I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to COVID within a week of each other.'



'This is HILARIOUS guys,' she added sarcastically.



Andrew Cuomo was at the White House on Friday, to meet Joe Biden and discuss COVID relief efforts. He did not take questions about the growing scandal.



Cuomo, who heads the National Governor's Association, instead praised the president in a statement released after the Oval Office meeting, saying Biden and his team 'made clear that they recognize and appreciate how critical this targeted relief is for our ability to recover from this pandemic.'



White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say on Friday whether Biden has lost confidence in Cuomo given the growing criticism.