X22 REPORT Ep. 3093b - Pandora's Box Has Been Open, Direction Set, The Storm Has Arrived
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3093b - June 13, 2023

Pandora's Box Has Been Open, Direction Set, The Storm Has Arrived

The [DS] made their move, they arrested Trump and now pandora's box is now open and Trump and the patriots can now do everything they did to him to them. The direction has been set, the storm has arrived. The final battle is now in the works and the WWIII is the finale.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

