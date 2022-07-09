X22 REPORT Ep. 2819b - Shot Heard Around The World, The Silent War Is No Longer Silent, The Stage Is Set

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2819b - July 8, 2022
Shot Heard Around The World, The Silent War Is No Longer Silent, The Stage Is Set
The stage is now set, the [DS] is now covering up their crimes and trying to hide their treasonous acts. The silent war is no longer silent, the war has now been brought out into the light and the WH are winning.
The [DS] will continue to fight back they are on the losing end. Did you just hear the shot around the world. The globalist system is dead, prepare for chaos, communication blackout, the [DS] will try everything to stop what is coming, but nothing will stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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