ACLU Flips! Vaccine Passport Obsession Accelerates

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Prior to Covid, the American Civil Liberties Union denounced mandates and coercive measures to fight pandemics. One should expect nothing less, of course. But recently, in a bizarre statement, the ACLU flipped and stated “Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties.” They couldn't be more wrong. Don't miss today's Liberty Report!