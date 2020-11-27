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Green Zone Internment Camps Created Across US, Operation Warp Speed Coming, and More: November 27, 2020
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1269 views • November 27, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Green Zone Internment Camps are Being Created All Across the United States
Submitted by Karen
http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/Green%20Zone%20Internment%20Camps%20are%20being%20Created%20All%20Across%20the%20United%20States.pdf
--
Links used in Special Report video:
New calculations show incredibly low likelihood of intelligent life
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/new-calculations-show-incredibly-low-likelihood-of-intelligent-life.html
--
Record high Pacific Arctic seawater temperatures and delayed sea ice advance in response to episodic atmospheric blocking
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-77488-y
--
Global Fireball Report
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Once hurricanes make landfall, they’re lingering longer and staying stronger
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/climate-hurricanes-landfall-lingering-longer-staying-stronger
--
Situation Update – Nov. 26th – Flynn in place, DoD aligned, rendition flights ACTIVE
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-situation-update-nov-26th-flynn-in-place-dod-rendition-flights.html
--
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
--
SoCal Edison power shutoffs have started in SoCal neighborhoods amid fire danger
https://abc7.com/power-shutoff-southern-california-edison-sce-wildfire-danger/8275974/
--
‘This can’t wait.’ Why long food lines signal need for more coronavirus stimulus aid
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/25/long-food-lines-signal-need-for-more-coronavirus-stimulus-aid.html
--
Distribution of the Vaccines led by Tiberius
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/distribution-of-the-vaccines-led-by-tiberius/
--
Depopulation vaccine advocate Bill Gates also designed the fraudulent election software used by Dominion
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-25-bill-gates-designed-fraudulent-election-software-dominion.html
--
The only thing Covid-19 test kits are good for is illegally collecting and surveilling human DNA
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-covid19-test-kits-only-good-for-illegally-collecting-human-dna.html
--
Explosive tag-team interview: Gary Heavin, Steve Quayle and Mike Adams join Sheila Zilinsky to cover transhumanism vaccines, domestic warfare and the global GENOCIDE agenda against humanity
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-interview-gary-heavin-steve-quayle-mike-adams-join-sheila-zilinsky.html
--
Fundamental Chains…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/19/fundamental-chains-2/
--
Asia Today: South Korea cases stay above 500 for 2nd day
https://apnews.com/article/family-gatherings-seoul-south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-6bde234b77760a022779e5bb40d533be
--
https://apnews.com/article/melbourne-australia-coronavirus-pandemic-victoria-7b6f2e4416c885f31e8f60da594c3e6f
--
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-84-fewer-hospitalizations-for-patients-treated-with-controversial-drug-hydroxychloroquine
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Green Zone Internment Camps are Being Created All Across the United States
Submitted by Karen
http://www.zephaniah.eu/index_htm_files/Green%20Zone%20Internment%20Camps%20are%20being%20Created%20All%20Across%20the%20United%20States.pdf
--
Links used in Special Report video:
New calculations show incredibly low likelihood of intelligent life
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/new-calculations-show-incredibly-low-likelihood-of-intelligent-life.html
--
Record high Pacific Arctic seawater temperatures and delayed sea ice advance in response to episodic atmospheric blocking
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-77488-y
--
Global Fireball Report
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Once hurricanes make landfall, they’re lingering longer and staying stronger
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/climate-hurricanes-landfall-lingering-longer-staying-stronger
--
Situation Update – Nov. 26th – Flynn in place, DoD aligned, rendition flights ACTIVE
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-situation-update-nov-26th-flynn-in-place-dod-rendition-flights.html
--
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
--
SoCal Edison power shutoffs have started in SoCal neighborhoods amid fire danger
https://abc7.com/power-shutoff-southern-california-edison-sce-wildfire-danger/8275974/
--
‘This can’t wait.’ Why long food lines signal need for more coronavirus stimulus aid
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/25/long-food-lines-signal-need-for-more-coronavirus-stimulus-aid.html
--
Distribution of the Vaccines led by Tiberius
https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/distribution-of-the-vaccines-led-by-tiberius/
--
Depopulation vaccine advocate Bill Gates also designed the fraudulent election software used by Dominion
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-25-bill-gates-designed-fraudulent-election-software-dominion.html
--
The only thing Covid-19 test kits are good for is illegally collecting and surveilling human DNA
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-covid19-test-kits-only-good-for-illegally-collecting-human-dna.html
--
Explosive tag-team interview: Gary Heavin, Steve Quayle and Mike Adams join Sheila Zilinsky to cover transhumanism vaccines, domestic warfare and the global GENOCIDE agenda against humanity
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-26-interview-gary-heavin-steve-quayle-mike-adams-join-sheila-zilinsky.html
--
Fundamental Chains…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/19/fundamental-chains-2/
--
Asia Today: South Korea cases stay above 500 for 2nd day
https://apnews.com/article/family-gatherings-seoul-south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-6bde234b77760a022779e5bb40d533be
--
https://apnews.com/article/melbourne-australia-coronavirus-pandemic-victoria-7b6f2e4416c885f31e8f60da594c3e6f
--
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/study-finds-84-fewer-hospitalizations-for-patients-treated-with-controversial-drug-hydroxychloroquine
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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