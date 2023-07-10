https://gettr.com/post/p2lb95h9008
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
During 1990, while the privatization, the CCP cadres bought the good state-owned assets and started becoming the "new class of the bourgeoisie".
1990年期間，在私有化的同時，中共幹部購買了優質的國有資產，開始成為“新資產階級”。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.