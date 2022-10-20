The end of the beginning and the beginning for the new; prophecy

Prophetic Word, received on 2022-10-18 around 8:45am as I just wanted to go out and do some work on the boat and repairs on the house
Scriptures:
Ecclesiastes 7:8, Isaiah 46:10Revelation 1:8, 21:6, 22:13
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Revelation 21:5
John 14:6
Revelation 3:18
John 8:32
Romans 12:2, Ephesians 4:23
Numbers 32:13, Deuteronomy 2:7, Joshua 5:6
Joshua 3:17 (fig.)
Joshua 6:(1)-20, Hebrew 11:30
Deuteronomy 28:41, 2 Kings 24:13, ...
Matthew 19:24, Mark 10:25, Luke 18:25
Revelation 22:2
Amos 8:11-12
Matthew 5:30, 18:8, Mark 9:43
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-10-18-the-end-the-beginning-the-new/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.