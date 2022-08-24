Dangerous journey to US | Migrant caravan to cross Darien Gap

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RT
August 22, 2022
A migrant caravan was seen crossing the Gulf of Uraba before entering the Darien Gap. Armed groups, venomous snakes, and wild animals are some of the dangers awaiting the migrants on their way to the United States.
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