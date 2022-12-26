US Senate Roundtable: attorney Mr. Aaron Siri’s Speech

https://gnews.org/articles/625016
Summary：US Senate Roundtable: Mr. Aaron Siri and his team took a year and a half of legal battles, two lawsuits in federal court to get CDC’s V-safe data. Even though CDC didn’t list those serious adverse events such as pericarditis, myocarditis, transverse myelitis in the check box options on their v-safe user interface, Aaron’s team found out 10 million people voluntarily signed up for v-safe, 7.7% had to seek medical care, also another 25% on top of that 7.7%, reported being unable to work or go to school.
